Saints Releasing OT Josh Ball

ESPN’s Katherine Terrell reports the Saints are releasing OT Josh Ball.

Ball, 27, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round out of Marshall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.

He was in the third year of that deal when Dallas waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad. The Saints claimed Ball off the Cowboys’ practice squad in December 2024.

In 2022, Ball appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys with no starts.