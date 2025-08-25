Saints Releasing RB Cam Akers

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Saints are releasing RB Cam Akers.

Akers, 26, was a second-round pick of the Rams out of Florida State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract that included a $2,049,480 signing bonus when the Vikings acquired Akers from the Rams back in September in exchange for a 2026 draft pick swap.

Akers unfortunately tore his Achilles for the second time in his career and was not re-signed after playing out his contract. He caught on with the Texans last July. From there, Houston traded Akers back to Minnesota in exchange for a 2026 draft pick swap.

Akers signed with the Saints this offseason in June.

In 2024, Akers appeared in 17 games for the Texans and Vikings and recorded 104 rushing attempts for 444 yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded 14 receptions for 68 yards and three touchdowns.