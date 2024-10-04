Saints Releasing WR A.T. Perry

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are releasing WR A.T. Perry.

Perry, 24, was a sixth-round pick to the Saints in the 2023 draft out of Wake Forest. He was in the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract with a base salary of $915k for 2024.

In 2023, Perry appeared in 10 games for the Saints and caught 12 of 18 targets for 246 yards (20.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.