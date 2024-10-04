Saints Releasing WR A.T. Perry

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are releasing WR A.T. Perry.
Perry, 24, was a sixth-round pick to the Saints in the 2023 draft out of Wake Forest. He was in the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract with a base salary of $915k for 2024.
In 2023, Perry appeared in 10 games for the Saints and caught 12 of 18 targets for 246 yards (20.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!