Saints Releasing WR Brock Rechsteiner & RB Zamir White

The Saints are releasing RB Zamir White after they traded LB Deion Jones to the 49ers for him. New Orleans is also letting go of WR Brock Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner.

Rechsteiner had been suspended for six games to start the season, per the NFL transaction wire, but the reason was not listed.

Rechsteiner, 23, is the cousin of former Ravens RB and current WWE star Bronson Rechsteiner. He committed to Jacksonville State in 2021 out of Woodstock, Georgia. He remained there for five years after redshirting his true freshman season.

He signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

In his collegiate career, Rechsteiner appeared in 38 games over four seasons at Jacksonville State and caught 52 passes for 630 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed for 17 yards and another touchdown.