Saints Request Interview With Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints have requested permission to interview Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich for their head coaching vacancy.

Interview requests are starting to come in for the Saints. As for Leftwich, it appears he has options after being heavily linked to the Jaguars’ opening.

Here are the candidates for the Saints’ head coaching job so far:

Saints DC Dennis Allen

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Requested)

Leftwich, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2003. He spent four years in Jacksonville before playing for a number of teams including the Falcons, Steelers and Buccaneers.

The Cardinals hired Leftwich as a coaching intern during training camp in 2016 before promoting him to QBs coach. After Arizona fired Mike McCoy, Leftwich was promoted to offensive coordinator. He was fired after the 2018 season, however, and caught on with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, the Buccaneers ranked No. 2 in total offense, No. 1 in passing yards and No. 25 in rushing, and No. 2 in points per game.

We’ll have more on the Saints’ coaching search as the news is available.