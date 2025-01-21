Saints Rescheduling HC Interviews Due To Inclement Weather

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Saints are rescheduling in-person HC interviews due to inclement weather.

Fowler mentions Giants OC Mike Kafka and Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver as interviews that have been postponed. He adds Kafka is expected to be interviewed on Friday or Saturday.

The following is an update on the Saints HC search:

Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Scheduled)

Kafka, 37, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played for a number of teams including the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and most recently for the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QB coach/passing game coordinator in 2020.

He later landed the job as the Giants offensive coordinator back in February of 2022. The Giants blocked him from interviewing with the Seahawks for the same role last year and later promoted him to assistant head coach.

In 2024, the Giants’ offense ranked No. 30 in total yards, No. 31 in points scored, No. 23 in rushing yards and No. 28 in passing yards.

Weaver, 44, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

Weaver took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens. He spent three years with Baltimore before heading to Miami in 2024 as their defensive coordinator.

In 2024, the Dolphins defense ranked No. 4 in yards allowed, No. 10 in points allowed, No. 9 in passing yards allowed and No. 9 in rushing yards allowed.