Saints Restructure TE Taysom Hill’s Contract For $6.6M In Cap Savings

According to Over The Cap, the Saints have restructured TE Taysom Hill‘s contract by converting $8.79 million of his base salary into a signing bonus.

By doing this, New Orleans created $6.59 million in cap space for 2024, but Hill’s 2025 salary cap number will now increase by $2.19 million to $17.986 million.

Hill, 33, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of BYU back in 2017. He was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Saints.

Hill played out the final year of his rookie contract before receiving a restricted tender from the Saints last year. New Orleans signed Hill to a two-year deal worth $21 million a month later.

Hill’s deal was set to void before the 2022 season, but the Saints gave Hill a sizable contract extension.

In 2023, Hill appeared in 16 games for the Saints and caught 33 passes for 291 yards receiving and rushed for 401 yards on 81 carries while scoring six total touchdowns.

As a quarterback, Hill completed six of 11 attempts for 83 yards and a touchdown.