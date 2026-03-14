Saints Restructured DE Carl Granderson’s Deal For $8.5M In Cap Space

According to Spotrac, the Saints restructured the contract of DE Carl Granderson in order to pick up $8.5 million in cap space for 2026.

To do this, New Orleans converted $11.45 million of Granderson’s salary and roster bonus into a signing bonus.

Granderson, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Wyoming back in April of 2019 and made the Saints’ 53-man roster.

He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints and was set to earn a 2022 salary of $965,000 under an exclusive rights deal. The Saints re-signed him to a two-year deal in March of 2022, then agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal with $35.3 million guaranteed, which was later reworked to clear cap space in 2024.

In 2025, Granderson appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and made six starts. He recorded 57 tackles, six sacks, 11 tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and an interception.