Saints Restructuring Contracts Of DT David Onyemata & T James Hurst, Creating $7.015M In Cap Space

Field Yates reports that the Saints are creating $7.015 million in cap space by reworking the deals of DT David Onyemata and T James Hurst.

Onyemata, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2016 out of Manitoba College. He finished his four-year, $2.88 million contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career before signing an extension with the Saints in 2020.

In 2021, Onyemata appeared in 11 games for New Orleans and recorded 34 tackles and two sacks.