Saints Rework Contracts For RT Ryan Ramczyk & K Wil Lutz

The New Orleans Saints restructured RT Ryan Ramczyk‘s contract to add more than $10 million in cap space, according to Tom Pelissero.

This is something that has been in the works for a little bit, as New Orleans needed to add another void year to Ramczyk’s deal to maximize the savings.

Field Yates adds the Saints have reworked K Wil Lutz‘s deal to create an additional $1.5 million in cap space.

Ramcyzk had his contract restructured around this time last offseason as well. The team created roughly $34 million in cap space by restructuring him, WR Michael Thomas and OL Andrus Peat.

Ramczyk, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.891 million contract when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

Ramcyzk was set to make $11.064 million for the 2021 season on the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $96 million extension with the team.

Ramczyk is currently set to make $14 million for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Ramczyk appeared in and started 16 games for the Saints at right tackle.

Lutz, 28, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State back in 2016. He agreed to a three-year, $1.62 million contract with Baltimore, but was unfortunately waived as they cut their roster down.

The Saints signed him to a contract a few days later and he’s been in New Orleans ever since. Lutz was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2019 when he signed a five-year, $20.25 million extension.

He was set to make a base salary of $3.4 million in 2021 and in each of the final two years of the deal in 2022 and 2023.

In 2022, Lutz appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and converted 23 of 31 field goal attempts (74.2 percent) to go along with 33 of 33 extra point tries (100 percent).