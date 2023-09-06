Saints Rookie QB Jake Haener Suspended Six Games

Saints rookie QB Jake Haener has been suspended for the first six games of the season, according to Field Yates.

Haener specifically violated the league’s PED policy.

Haener, 24, was a three-year starter at Fresno State and earned First-Team All-MWC as a senior, Second-Team All-MWC as a junior, and Honorable Mention for All-MWC in 2020.

Haener signed a four-year, $4,544,814 rookie contract that includes a $704,814 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $926,203 in 2023.

During his college, career, Haener appeared in 33 games and made 29 starts, completing 68.2 percent of his passes for 9,120 yards, 68 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions, to go along with eight rushing touchdowns.