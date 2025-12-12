Saints Rule Out Two For Week 15, Including RB Alvin Kamara

Saints HC Kellen Moore announced they’ve ruled out RB Alvin Kamara and OT Asim Richards for Week 15, per Katherine Terrell.

This now marks the third straight game for Kamara to miss after suffering a knee injury in Week 12.

Moore mentioned recently that Kamara will not be placed on injured reserve. A few weeks ago, Nick Underhill reported that Kamara suffered an MCL sprain but avoided a major injury. He mentioned that the team planned to see how he progresses before he’s back in game action.

Kamara, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Tennessee. Kamara was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He agreed to a restructured contract last offseason and was set to make a base salary of $10.2 million in 2024 when New Orleans gave Kamara a two-year, $24.5 million extension in October last year.

In 2025, Kamara has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and rushed for 460 yards on 128 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with 31 receptions for 182 yards receiving and one touchdown.