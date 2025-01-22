Saints Scheduled To Interview Five Candidates In Coming Days

The New Orleans Saints have lined up interviews with five head coaching candidates over the course of the next week, according to Ian Rapoport.

The full list of candidates includes:

Joe Brady

Mike McCarthy

Anthony Weaver

Kellen Moore

Mike Kafka

Brady also has received interest from the Bears, Saints, Jaguars and Jets for their head-coaching jobs.

Brady, 35, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach in 2022 and was promoted to offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was shown the door last November.

In 2024, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 10 in total yards, No. 2 in points scored, No. 9 in rushing yards and No. 9 in passing yards.

We will have more on the Saints’ head coaching search as it becomes available.