Saints Sign CFL WR Damien Alford To Futures Contract

The New Orleans Saints officially signed CFL WR Damien Alford to a futures contract on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

New Orleans worked out Alford in November, but didn’t sign him to a contract. This marks his first opportunity with an NFL team.

Alford, 25, transferred to Utah in 2024 after spending four years at Syracuse. He went undrafted following the 2025 NFL Draft and signed on with the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders.

During his college career, Alford appeared in 46 games and recorded 67 receptions for 1,291 yards (19.3 YPC) and seven touchdowns.