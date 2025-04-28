Saints Sign DE Chris Rumph

The New Orleans Saints officially signed DE Chris Rumph to a contract on Monday.

Rumph recently visited with the Broncos, but ultimately left without a deal in place.

Rumph, 26, was drafted by the Chargers in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Duke. He recently finished a four-year rookie deal worth $4,233,542 that included a $753,542 signing bonus, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Rumph appeared in six games for the Chargers and recorded five total tackles and a fumble recovery.