Saints Sign DE Chris Rumph

The New Orleans Saints officially signed DE Chris Rumph to a contract on Monday. 

Rumph recently visited with the Broncos, but ultimately left without a deal in place. 

Rumph, 26, was drafted by the Chargers in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Duke. He recently finished a four-year rookie deal worth $4,233,542 that included a $753,542 signing bonus, making him an unrestricted free agent. 

In 2023, Rumph appeared in six games for the Chargers and recorded five total tackles and a fumble recovery. 

