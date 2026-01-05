Saints Sign Eight Players To Futures Deals

The New Orleans Saints signed eight players from their practice squad to futures deals on Monday, according to Katherine Terrell.

The full list of players includes:

DB Dalys Beanum DB Beanie Bishop Jr. WR Elijah Cooks S Elliott Davison DT Coziah Izzard T Easton Kilty DB Jayden Price T Barry Wesley

Bishop, 26, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia following the 2024 draft. He signed a three-year, $2,855,000 contract and was set to make a base salary of $960k in 2025.

He was among the Steelers’ final roster cuts after camp and re-signed to the practice squad. Bishop wound up being cut by the Steelers at the beginning of November.

The Saints signed him to their practice squad in December.

In 2024, Bishop appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 45 total tackles, two tackles for loss, seven passes defended, and four interceptions.