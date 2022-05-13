Saints Sign First-Round WR Chris Olave

The New Orleans Saints have signed first-round WR Chris Olave to a four-year contract, according to Adam Schefter.

This leaves three unsigned draft picks for the Saints:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Chris Olave WR Signed 1 Trevor Penning OT Signed 2 Alontae Taylor CB 5 D’Marco Jackson LB 6 Jordan Jackson DT

Olave, 21, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021 and a second-team AP All-American in 2021 as a senior. He holds the record for most career touchdown receptions in Ohio State history. The Saints traded up and used the No. 11 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Commander’s WR Terry McLaurin.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $19,271,875 contract that includes a $11,195,909. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

For his career, Olave appeared in 38 games for the Buckeyes and recorded 175 receptions for 2,702 yards (15.4 YPC) and 35 touchdowns.