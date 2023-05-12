Saints Sign Four Picks Including Fourth-Round OT Nick Saldiveri

The New Orleans Saints have officially signed fourth-round OT Nick Saldiveri, S Jordan Howden, and WR A.T. Perry to rookie contracts.
New Orleans also signed third-round RB Kendre Miller earlier today.
#Saints sign four draft picks: Kendre Miller, Nick Saldiveri, Jordan Howden, and A.T. Perry!
The Saints have now signed four of their seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|29
|Bryan Bresee
|DT
|2
|40
|Isaiah Foskey
|DE
|3
|71
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|Signed
|4
|103
|Nick Saldiveri
|OT
|Signed
|4
|127
|Jake Haener
|QB
|5
|146
|Jordan Howden
|S
|Signed
|6
|195
|A.T. Perry
|WR
|Signed
Saldiveri, 22, was a three-year starter at Old Dominion, earning an Honorable Mention for All-CUSA honors in 2021 and Second Team All-SBC as a senior.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,682,283 rookie contract that includes an $842,283 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $960,571 in 2023.
During his college career, Saldiveri appeared in 38 games and made 35 starts with 34 at right tackle and once at right guard.
