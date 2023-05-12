Saints Sign Four Picks Including Fourth-Round OT Nick Saldiveri

The New Orleans Saints have officially signed fourth-round OT Nick Saldiveri, S Jordan Howden, and WR A.T. Perry to rookie contracts.

New Orleans also signed third-round RB Kendre Miller earlier today.

The Saints have now signed four of their seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 29 Bryan Bresee DT 2 40 Isaiah Foskey DE 3 71 Kendre Miller RB Signed 4 103 Nick Saldiveri OT Signed 4 127 Jake Haener QB 5 146 Jordan Howden S Signed 6 195 A.T. Perry WR Signed

Saldiveri, 22, was a three-year starter at Old Dominion, earning an Honorable Mention for All-CUSA honors in 2021 and Second Team All-SBC as a senior.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,682,283 rookie contract that includes an $842,283 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $960,571 in 2023.

During his college career, Saldiveri appeared in 38 games and made 35 starts with 34 at right tackle and once at right guard.