Saints Sign Gaelic Football Player Charlie Smyth

According to Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic, the Saints signed NFL International Pathway Player Charlie Smyth, to a contract on Friday.

He’s expected to be a kicker in the NFL after being a goalkeeper in Gaelic Football in Ireland, which is comparable to rugby and soccer.

New Orleans brought Smyth in for a workout this week and is clearly impressed enough to quickly get a deal done. Kahler notes the Saints will have an extra roster spot allocated from the IPP program.

Smyth, 22, is a native of Newry, Ireland, and is a goalkeeper with Down GAA in the Gaelic Athletic Association.

He becomes the first player from his sport to make a venture into the NFL. Smyth is one of four Irishmen to be in the NFL International Player Pathway, including Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan, Wicklow footballer Mark Jackson, and rugby player Darragh Leader,