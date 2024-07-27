Saints Sign OL Chandler Brewer

According to his agency, the Saints have signed OL Chandler Brewer.

Brewer, 27, went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee back in 2019 before catching on with the Rams.

He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed a futures contract with the Rams and bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad in 2022.

The Jaguars signed Brewer and brought him back to the practice squad after final cuts, later bringing him up to the active roster.

In 2023, Brewer appeared in one game for the Jaguars.