Saints Sign RB Audric Estime From PS, Among Two Roster Moves

According to Katherine Terrell, the Saints signed RB Audric Estime from the practice squad to the active roster and re-signed DT Coziah Izzard to the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Estime, 21, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was selected with the No. 147 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Broncos.

He signed a four-year, $4.359 million rookie deal which includes a $339,124 signing bonus with Denver. He was entering the second year of that deal when the Broncos waived him during roster cuts.

The Eagles later signed him to the practice squad but cut him loose in recent weeks.

During his three-year college career at Notre Dame, Estime rushed for 2,321 yards on 373 carries (6.2 YPC) to go along with 26 receptions for 277 yards and 30 total touchdowns over the course of 37 games.

In 2024, Estime appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and rushed 76 times for 360 yards and two touchdowns.