Saints Sign S Daniel Sorensen

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are signing former Chiefs S Daniel Sorensen to a contract on Friday.

New Orleans confirmed the news.

Welcome to New Orleans safety Daniel Sorensen!#Saints pic.twitter.com/PjkKVFX5SH — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 25, 2022

Sorensen, 32, wound up signing on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Brigham Young back in 2014. He was unfortunately among their final roster cuts during his rookie season, but later signed on to their practice squad.

The Chiefs brought Sorensen back on a one-year, exclusive rights deal for the 2016 season before signing him to a four-year, $16 million contract in 2017. Sorensen was testing the market again as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a guaranteed one-year, $2.46 million deal with the Chiefs.

In 2021, Sorensen appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 51 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, two interceptions, eight pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.