Saints Sign Second-Round CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Wrap Up Draft Class

The New Orleans Saints signed second-round CB Kool-Aid McKinstry to a rookie contract, per the NFL Transactions wire.

New Orleans has now signed its entire draft class.

Round Pick Player Pos. Note 1 14 Taliese Fuaga OT Signed 2 41 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Signed 5 150 Spencer Rattler QB Signed 5 170 Bub Means WR Signed 5 175 Jaylan Ford LB Signed 6 199 Khristian Boyd DT Signed 7 239 Josiah Ezirim OT Signed

McKinstry, 21, was named first-team All-American in 2023 and was first-team All-SEC in both 2022 and 2023.

The No. 41 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $9,157,108 contract that includes a $3,479,716 signing bonus and will carry a $1,664,929 cap figure for the 2024 season.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Falcons CB A.J. Terrell.

For his career, he appeared in 42 games for Alabama and recorded 93 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and 23 pass deflections.