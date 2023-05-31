Saints Sign TE Jesse James, Make Two Other Moves

According to Field Yates, the Saints are signing veteran TE Jesse James to a contract on Wednesday.

New Orleans also signed FB Jake Bargas and waived K Alex Quevedo, per the NFL Transactions wire.

James, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2015. He played out his rookie contract in Pittsburgh.

The Lions signed James to a four-year contract as a free agent in 2019. However, Detroit later terminated James’s deal, taking on $4.287 million in dead money. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears for the 2021 season. He signed a one-year deal with the Browns last year.

In 2022, James appeared in two games for the Browns.