Saints Sign WR Cedric Tillman & TE Stone Smartt To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints announced they have signed WR Cedric Tillman and TE Stone Smartt to the practice squad.

Here’s a current look at the Saints’ practice squad:

Tillman, 26, was a third-round pick by the Browns out of Tennessee in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $5.6 million rookie deal through 2026 that included a $1,080,336 signing bonus but was among the final roster cuts coming out of camp this year.

In 2025, Tillman appeared in 13 games for the Browns and caught 21 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

Smartt, 27, played quarterback at Old Dominion University and transitioned to tight end after signing with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

He made the team in each of his first three seasons, but the team declined to tender him as a restricted free agent last offseason. Smartt signed with the Jets on a one-year deal for the 2025 season. He then signed with the Eagles for 2026 but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2025, Smartt appeared in 15 games for the Jets and caught seven passes on nine targets for 52 yards.