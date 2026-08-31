Saints Signed 12 To Initial Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints announced they have signed 12 players to their initial 2026 practice squad.

Saints sign 12 players to the practice squad#Saints | @Shift4 https://t.co/bzbUzEoivc — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 31, 2026

New Orleans’ practice squad now includes:

DE Fadil Diggs RB CJ Donaldson DB TJ Hall Jr. T Alan Herron T Easton Kilty WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper WR Trey Palmer LB Jackson Sirmon K Charlie Smyth DL Jay’Viar Suggs RB Zamir White T Alex Wollschlaeger

White, 26, was a two-year starter at Georgia and led the team in rushing yards over his last two years at the school. The Raiders selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He finished a four-year, $4,403,930 rookie contract, including a $743,930 signing bonus and was an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed with the 49ers. San Francisco traded him during camp this year to the Saints for LB Deion Jones but he was among the final roster cuts.

In 2025, White appeared in six games for the Raiders and rushed 12 times for 32 yards to go along with four receptions on six targets for 24 yards.