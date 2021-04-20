Saints Signing C Christian Montano

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints are signing former Tulane C Christian Montano to a one-year deal.

Montano was an undrafted free agent in 2020. He played four years at Brown before becoming a graduate senior for Tulane for the 2019 season.

Last preseason, he was briefly in training camp with the Steelers before being waived in early August.

In 2019, Montano started all 13 games for Tulane at center.

Montano has yet to appear in an NFL game.