Saints Signing C Erik McCoy To Five-Year, $63.75M Deal

The Saints and C Erik McCoy have agreed to a new contract extension, per McCoy’s agent.

A happy day in New Orleans – client Erik McCoy has agreed to terms on a long term extension to remain Saint! Congrats, @Erik_McCoy_73!!! — Apex Sports Group (@ApexSportsGroup) September 8, 2022

Mike Garafolo reports the deal is for five years and has a maximum value of $63.75 million and includes more than $40 million in guarantees.

New Orleans locks up their starting center in McCoy for years to come just a few days ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

McCoy, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $6.1 million deal that includes a $2.4 million signing bonus.

McCoy was set to make a base salary of $1.323 million in 2022 and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, McCoy appeared in 12 games for the Saints. making 12 starts for them at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 23 center out of 39 qualifying players.