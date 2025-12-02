Saints Signing DB Beanie Bishop To Practice Squad Among Other Moves

According to Tom Pelissero, the Saints are signing DB Beanie Bishop to their practice squad.

He was let go by the Steelers a few weeks ago.

The team also cut practice squad RB Ian Wheeler and waived WR Kevin Austin and OT Barry Wesley from the active roster.

Bishop, 25, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia following the 2024 draft. He signed a three-year, $2,855,000 contract and was set to make a base salary of $960k in 2025.

He was among the Steelers’ final roster cuts after camp and re-signed to the practice squad. Bishop wound up being cut by the Steelers at the beginning of November.

In 2024, Bishop appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 45 total tackles, two tackles for loss, seven passes defended, and four interceptions.