Saints Signing DB Tre Swilling To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints are signing DB Tre Swilling to the practice squad on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero.

Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:

C/G Josh Andrews DE Taco Charlton WR Dai’Jean Dixon DB DaMarcus Fields DB Vincent Gray TE J.P. Holtz DT Jordan Jackson TE Lucas Krull WR Kirk Merritt DT Christian Ringo LB Nephi Sewell WR/RS Rashid Shaheed LB Eric Wilson G Drew Desjarlais QB Jake Luton OT Tanner Owen DB Tre Swilling

It’s worth mentioning that Tre is the son of Saints standout DE Pat Swilling.

Swilling wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

During his college career at Georgia Tech, Swilling recorded 101 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two recoveries, two interceptions and 21 pass defenses over the course of four seasons and 39 games.