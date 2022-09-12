Saints Signing DB Tre Swilling To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints are signing DB Tre Swilling to the practice squad on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero.
Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:
- C/G Josh Andrews
- DE Taco Charlton
- WR Dai’Jean Dixon
- DB DaMarcus Fields
- DB Vincent Gray
- TE J.P. Holtz
- DT Jordan Jackson
- TE Lucas Krull
- WR Kirk Merritt
- DT Christian Ringo
- LB Nephi Sewell
- WR/RS Rashid Shaheed
- LB Eric Wilson
- G Drew Desjarlais
- QB Jake Luton
- OT Tanner Owen
- DB Tre Swilling
It’s worth mentioning that Tre is the son of Saints standout DE Pat Swilling.
Swilling wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
During his college career at Georgia Tech, Swilling recorded 101 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two recoveries, two interceptions and 21 pass defenses over the course of four seasons and 39 games.
