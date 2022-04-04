Saints Signing EDGE Taco Charlton To One-Year Deal

The New Orleans Saints are signing EDGE Taco Charlton to a one-year deal, according to Nick Underhill.

The Saints implied as much via their Twitter account on Monday:

🌮 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 4, 2022

Charlton, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2017. Dallas made the decision to waive him in September of last year and was claimed by Miami shortly after.

Charlton was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.02 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.83 million in 2020 when he was waived. The Chiefs later signed him to a contract and brought him back on another one-year deal last offseason.

Kansas City released Taco Charlton coming out of the preseason and he later signed on to the Steelers’ practice squad.

In 2021, Charlton appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and finished with 18 total tackles, .5 sacks, and one pass defended