Saints Signing K Blair Walsh & LS John Denney To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Saints are signing K Blair Walsh and LS John Denney to their practice squad.

Walsh will be an emergency option for New Orleans should they lose starting K Wil Lutz to a COVID-19 situation.

Walsh, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2012. He was in the second year of his five-year, $13.66 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.15 million when the Vikings cut him loose during the 2016 season.

Walsh later signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Seahawks before signing on with the Falcons during the preseason. He was released soon after.

In 2017, Walsh appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and converted 21 of 29 field goal attempts (72.4 percent) to go along with 37 of 38 extra point tries (97.4).