Saints Signing LB Eku Leota Following Workout

By
Tony Camino
-

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Saints are signing LB Eku Leota to their practice squad following a successful workout.

Eku Leota

Here’s an updated look at the Saints’ practice squad:

  1. WR Kevin Austin
  2. DB Dalys Beanum
  3. DB Terrell Burgess
  4. DB Elliott Davison
  5. QB Hunter Dekkers
  6. LB Fadil Diggs
  7. QB Jake Haener
  8. T Easton Kilty
  9. DB Jayden Price
  10. LB Nephi Sewell
  11. K Charlie Smyth (International)
  12. TE Jack Stoll
  13. TE Treyton Welch
  14. DT Jonah Williams
  15. WR Cedrick Wilson
  16. DT Coziah Izzard
  17. LB Eku Leota

Leota, 26, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. 

He was cut by the Panthers once again and made his way onto Pittsburgh’s practice squad in October. Leota re-signed with Pittsburgh on a futures deal but was among their final roster cuts. 

In 2024, Leota appeared in three games for the Panthers and Steelers and recorded five total tackles, including three tackles for loss, and one sack. 

