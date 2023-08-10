Saints Signing LB Jaylon Smith Following Workout

According to Jordan Schultz, the Saints are signing LB Jaylon Smith following today’s workout.

Smith, 28, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract.

Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith during the 2021 season and he signed on with the Packers.

Green Bay cut Smith after about a month and he caught on with the Giants on the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster later in the season. The Giants brought Smith back to their practice squad the following season in September and he was again promoted to the active roster.

In 2022, Smith appeared in 13 games for the Giants, recording 88 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.