Saints Signing LB Mike Rose, Jr.

The New Orleans Saints are signing LB Mike Rose, Jr. to a contract, according to ML Football.

Rose, 24, wound up going undrafted following the 2022 draft out of Iowa State.

He signed a three-year rookie contract with the Chiefs but was waived during the preseason. He caught on with the Dolphins for a brief stint but was ultimately waived as well.

Rose spent the 2023 season in the XFL with the Battlehawks. He finished with 48 total tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in seven games.

Throughout his four-year career at Iowa State, Rose finished with all-conference honors for three consecutive years including being named the Big-12 defensive player of the year in 2020.

He appeared in 51 games for the Cyclones and tallied 173 total tackles, including 41 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, eight passes defended, six interceptions and a fumble recovery.