Saints Signing OL Tommy Kraemer, Waiving OT Scott Lashley

Mike Triplett and Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football report the Saints are signing OL Tommy Kraemer to the roster.

He’ll take the spot of OT Scott Lashley, who is being waived with an injury designation. If he clears waivers, he’ll revert to the Saints’ injured reserve list and likely be cut with a settlement at a later date.

Kraemer, 25, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2021 NFL Draft. Detroit waived him coming out of the preseason and he re-signed to the practice squad.

Since then, Kraemer has bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season but was not tendered as a restricted free agent this past offseason.

In 2021, Kraemer appeared in nine games for the Lions and made three starts at guard.