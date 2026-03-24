Saints Signing QB Zach Wilson

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are signing QB Zach Wilson to a contract on Tuesday.
Adam Schefter confirmed Wilson is receiving a one-year deal from New Orleans.
Wilson, 26, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent League selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.
Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus.
After looking to move on from Wilson all offseason, the Jets traded him to the Broncos and retained half of Wilson’s remaining $5.5 million guaranteed salary for 2024. Denver gave up a sixth-round pick in the trade and received a seventh back from New York along with Wilson.
The Broncos declined Wilson’s fifth-year option, which made him an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the Dolphins last offseason.
In 2025, Wilson appeared in four games for the Dolphins and completed six of 11 pass attempts for 32 yards.
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