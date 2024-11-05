Saints Signing RB Xazavian Valladay To PS

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Saints are signing RB Xazavian Valladay to their practice squad on Tuesday.

New Orleans’ practice squad now includes:

WR Kevin Austin Jr. T Josiah Ezirim TE Michael Jacobson DE Niko Lalos K Charlie Smyth (International) LB Isaiah Stalbird WR Equanimeous St. Brown DT Kendal Vickers TE Treyton Welch OT Austin Deculus WR Dante Pettis DB Roderic Teamer DB Tre Herndon RB Jacob Kibodi RB Xazavian Valladay

Valladay, 26, played five years at Wyoming before transferring to Arizona State for his final season in 2022. He earned second-team all-conference honors.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Valladay signed on with the Texans but was cut in training camp. He briefly caught on with the Steelers in 2023 but was among their final roster cuts.

He bounced on and off New York’s practice squad in 2023 and so far this season.

During his six-year college career, Valladay rushed 835 times for 4,372 yards (5.2 YPC) and 34 touchdowns to go along with 87 receptions for 873 yards and four more scores in 55 games.