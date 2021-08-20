Saints Signing S Jeff Heath

The New Orleans Saints are signing S Jeff Heath to a contract on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Heath tried out for New Orleans on Friday along with free agent S Andrew Sendejo.

Heath, 30, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Saginaw Valley back in 2013. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a special teams contributor and a backup safety in each of his first three years in the league before signing a four-year extension with Dallas.

The Raiders signed him to a two-year, $8 million deal back in March of last year. Las Vegas released him this past May.

In 2020, Heath appeared in 12 games and recorded 33 total tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, and three pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.