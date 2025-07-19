Saints Signing Veteran DE Jonathan Bullard

Mike Garafolo reports that the Saints are signing veteran DE Jonathan Bullard to a deal after he worked out for them at the beginning of last month.

Bullard, 31, is a former third-round pick by the Bears out of Florida in 2016. Bullard was in the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3,166,520 when Chicago waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals claimed Bullard off waivers, and he played out his rookie deal in Arizona. He returned to the Cardinals before the Seahawks signed him to their active roster. He caught on with the Falcons in April 2022 and made his way onto the Vikings roster. Minnesota re-signed him to one-year deals each of the last two offseasons.

In 2024, Bullard appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 41 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass defenses.