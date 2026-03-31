Saints Still Haven’t Received Trade Calls For Derek Carr

Per Matthew Paras of nola.com, the Saints still haven’t received any trade calls for QB Derek Carr despite the QB market being mostly settled.

Although the retired signal caller said he would come out of retirement to play for a contender, there hasn’t been much demand for his services at this point of the offseason.

The Steelers and Cardinals are among the teams with unresolved QB situations at the moment, but Carr might be have a better chance waiting until training camp or even the season for an injury opens a spot with a contender.

Carr, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

However, the Raiders released Carr the following season, and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

He was due a base salary of $40 million and $50 million in total in the final year of his contract in 2026.

In 2024, Carr appeared in ten games for the Saints and completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,926 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

For his career, Carr appeared in 169 total games for the Raiders and Saints for a career record of 77-92. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 41,245 yards to go along with 257 touchdowns and 112 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Carr as the news is available.