Saints TE Dallin Holker Also Retired

Saints TE Dallin Holker, who was cut by the team this week, announced on his Instagram account that he’s decided to retire.

Injuries seem like they were a factor for Holker, who had a solid first season by playing 12 games as a rookie undrafted free agent and had a chance to carve out more of a role in Year 2.

Holker, 25, started his career at BYU and played several seasons before transferring to Colorado State for his final year of eligibility. He was first-team All-Mountain West, second-team All-American and a finalist for the Mackey Award given to the nation’s best tight end in his final season.

After not being selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, Holker signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent. He made the team coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Holker appeared in 12 games for the Saints and caught three passes on four targets for 21 yards.