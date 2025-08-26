Saints TE Foster Moreau Will Begin Season On PUP List

Nick Underhill reports that Saints TE Foster Moreau will begin the regular season on the physically unable to perform list.

This means that Moreau will miss at least the first four games of the season as he continues to recover from a knee injury that required surgery back in January.

Moreau, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year contract with the Raiders.

Moreau was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2023 when he agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal, including $8 million guaranteed and $3 million through incentives with the Saints.

In 2024, Moreau appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and caught 32 passes for 413 yards receiving and five touchdowns.