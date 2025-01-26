Saints To Conduct In-Person Interview With Kellen Moore This Week

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints’ head-coaching search will pick up in the coming days.

The Saints will reportedly travel to Philadelphia for an in-person interview with Eagles OC Kellen Moore in the coming days.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the job:

Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills OC Joe Brady (Withdrawn)

(Withdrawn) Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Scheduled)

Moore, 36, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QBs coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position through a coaching change.

However, he and HC Mike McCarthy later elected to mutually part ways and the Chargers hired Moore as offensive coordinator in 2023. Moore joined the Eagles as an offensive coordinator when the Chargers hired HC Jim Harbaugh before the 2024 season.

In 2024, the Eagles ranked No. 7 in points per game, No. 8 in yards per game, No. 29 in passing yards and No. 2 in rushing yards.