Saints To Host TE Josh Pederson On A Visit

Mike Kaye reports that the Saints are scheduled to host TE Josh Pederson for a visit this week.

Pederson, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Louisiana-Monroe this past April. He later signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

However, San Francisco opted to waive Pederson on Wednesday.

Pederson is the son of former Eagles HC Doug Pederson.

During his college career at ULM, Pederson caught 99 passes for 1,191 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 35 games.