Saints To Work Out RB Boston Scott

According to Jordan Schultz, the Saints are going to bring in veteran RB Boston Scott for a workout.

Schultz reported earlier today that Scott has been cleared after a meniscus injury from before the season sidelined him.

The veteran back played his college ball in Louisiana and started his NFL career in New Orleans.

Scott, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with New Orleans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Saints later signed Scott to their practice squad after clearing waivers and he was eventually signed to the Eagles’ active roster in 2020. He returned to the Eagles on an exclusive rights offer before signing another one-year deal with the team for 2022.

Scott re-signed to another one-year deal with Philadelphia last offseason and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with Los Angeles back in April. However, the Rams cut him and he quickly caught on with Pittsburgh.

He re-signed to the Steelers’ practice squad and was placed on their injured list in September before being released.

In 2023, Scott appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 20 rushing attempts for 86 yards (4.3 YPC) and no touchdowns. He also recorded four receptions for 52 yards (13 YPC).