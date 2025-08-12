Saints Tried Out 12 Players Including WR Justyn Ross

The New Orleans Saints hosted a very large group of free agents for tryouts on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Of this group, the Saints signed Daniels and Peavy to contracts.

Ross, 25, was a freshman All-American in 2018 for Clemson and led the team in receptions in his final two seasons. He missed the 2020 season after having surgery to correct a congenital spine fusion.

Ross signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent but missed his first season due to foot surgery. He was later placed on the Commissioner’s exempt list due to an arrest.

He was among Kansas City’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason, but made his way back onto the practice squad and has been on their active roster the past two seasons. Kansas City waived Ross in July 2025.

In 2024, Ross appeared in two games for the Chiefs and was targeted once in two games, recording no statistics.