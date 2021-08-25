Saints Tried Out Five Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the New Orleans Saints brought in five free agents for workouts on Wednesday.

The full list includes:

Square, 32, originally signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama. He was unable to make the final 53-man roster coming out of the preseason, but was later claimed by the Chiefs.

After a few months in Kansas City, Square was claimed off of waivers by the Chargers. He lasted with the team on multiple deals until 2021 when he was not re-signed.

This offseason, Square has signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Browns, but the team released him last week.

In 2020, Square appeared in all 16 games for the Chargers and recorded 20 total tackles and one sack. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 62 interior defender out of 125 qualifying players.

Vanderdoes, 26, was a third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2017. Vanderdoes was in the third year of his four-year, $3.261 million contract when he was placed on injured reserve and later released by the Raiders.

Vanderdoes caught on with the Texans practice squad and was later promoted to the active roster. He then opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic and was cut by Houston this offseason.

Vanderdoes most recently worked out with the Bills back in May and the 49ers in July.

In 2019, Vanderdoes appeared in three games for the Texans and recorded eight tackles and no sacks.