Saints Tried Out Four Receivers

The New Orleans Saints hosted four receivers for a workout on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

Tru Edwards Courtney Jackson Cam Ross Kyrese Rowan

Jackson, 24, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in May of 2025. He transferred to Arkansas State in 2023 after spending four years at Syracuse.

He was among Denver’s final roster cuts and caught on with the Seahawks’ practice squad. He spent the entire season on Seattle’s P-squad before joining the Giants this past February on a futures contract.

New York waived him in May and he was claimed by the Titans before being waived again in final cuts.

During his college career at Arkansas State and Syracuse, Jackson appeared in 62 games and recorded 144 receptions for 1,845 yards (12.8 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.