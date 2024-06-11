Saints Trying Out Five Players At Minicamp Including WR Russell Gage

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are hosting five players for a tryout at their minicamp this week.

The list includes:

WR Russell Gage DT Camron Peterson OT Cameron Wire LB Jordan Smith S Roderic Teamer

Gage, 28, was a sixth-round pick by the Falcons out of LSU back in 2018. He made the 53-man roster as a rookie and finished out his four-year rookie deal.

He was testing unrestricted free agency when he signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Buccaneers. He was set to earn a guaranteed salary of $7 million in 2023 when he ruptured his patellar tendon before the start of the season.

Tampa Bay released Gage this offseason.

In 2022, Gage appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and caught 51 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns.